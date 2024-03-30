Putrajaya gives green light to proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre

KOTA SAMARAHAN (March 30): Putrajaya has agreed with the proposed building of the Sarawak Cancer Centre here, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, the decision was made during a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

“We had a meeting between the state government and federal government, and we had discussed many pertinent issues. Among them are education and health issues.

“And Inshaallah, we will have our own cancer centre. The Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim federal has agreed to build a cancer centre in Sarawak,” he said during the state-level Madani Breaking of Fast event at Masjid Al-Muttaqin here tonight.

In thanking Anwar for green-lighting the proposal, Abang Johari said the federal government’s support to build the cancer centre would enable the state government to have a proper plan of its healthcare development.

He said the cancer centre would serve as a crucial asset in assisting Sarawak’s plan to tap its potential in the medical sciences research cluster, in line with the state’s vision to become a research cluster hub, particularly in the healthcare and biomedical sciences, in the Asian region.

“With the development of the cancer centre, it will further strengthen our existing health cluster in Samarahan

“Samarahan not only has an education cluster but also a health cluster. We have hospital teaching at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) and Sarawak Heart Centre institute too.

“Thank you for agreeing to set up a cancer centre in Samarahan. Thank you very much.

“And of course, this will strengthen our health cluster development here in Samarahan,” he said.