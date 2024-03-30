Sighting of Syawal new moon this April 9, says official

KUALA LUMPUR (March 30): The evening of Tuesday April 9 has been set to sight the Syawal new moon to determine the date of Aidilfitri, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal has announced.

In a statement, it said the Conference of Rulers had consented to setting the date for Aidilfitri based on the ‘rukyah’ method of sighting the new moon, and the ‘hisab’ calculation based on mathematics and astronomy.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal would announce the date for Aidilfitri over radio and television that night, it said.

A total of 29 locations have been identified nationwide for the sighting of the Syawal new moon, namely Pontian Kecil, Johor; Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka; Kompleks Baitul Hilal Telok Kemang, Negeri Sembilan; Bukit Melawati, Kuala Selangor; Bukit Jugra, Banting; Balai Cerap Selangor Sabak Bernam in Selangor as well as Pantai Pasir Panjang, Manjong in Perak; and Pusat Falak Sheikh Tahir, Pantai Aceh, Penang.

Other locations are Kampung Pulau Sayak Kuala Muda, Pemandangan Indah Pulau Langkawi and Menara Alor Setar in Kedah; Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu, Bukit Geliga, Kemaman, Pulau Perhentian, Besut and Balai Cerap KUSZA, Setiu in Terengganu.

In Kelantan, the locations are in Bukit Peraksi, Pasir Puteh; Bukit Kampung Tembeling, Kuala Krai and at Menara Bangunan SEDC, Kota Bharu; while in Sarawak, the locations are at Pusat Falak, Miri, in Teluk Bandung, Kuching; as well as Tanjung Batu, Bintulu.

In Sabah, the location is at Balai Cerap Al-Biruni, Putatan; while Pahang in Bukit Tanjong Batu, Nenasi, Gunung Berincang, Cameron Highlands and at Menara Kuantan 188.

Four other locations are at Menara Universiti Malaysia Sabah in Labuan; Menara Kuala Lumpur; Putrajaya International Convention Centre; and Menara Pandang Masjid Al-Hussain in Kuala Perlis. — Bernama