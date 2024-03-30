SST: Maintain prices to avoid burdening customers, KCROA members advised

KAPIT (March 30): Coffee shop and restaurant owners here have been advised against raising their prices despite the increase in the Sales and Services Tax (SST) from 6 per cent to 8 per cent.

In giving the advice, Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association (KCROA) chairman Ma Tian Ho said any increase in the price of food and beverages would only burden customers, and risk turning them away.

“As long as suppliers don’t increase their prices, we should stick to our normal charges.

“Even though our profit margin may be lower, we must strive to keep going and create a win-win situation that keeps customers happy,” he said during KCROA’s annual general meeting here Thursday evening.

Adding on, he said any price hike may result in angry customers airing their views and feelings on social media, which would hurt business in the long term.

“My point is, as long as we can earn a living, we should continue providing the best services to our customers.We need to be sensitive to the current economic situation and look for ways to attract customers to continue supporting us,” he said.

On a separate matter, Ma reminded all coffee shop and restaurant proprietors here to maintain high standards of cleanliness and hygiene at their premises.

This, he pointed out, would not only help attract customers but also prevent the premises from falling foul of the do’s and don’ts set by the local authorities and Health Department.

KCROA has over 100 registered members in Kapit town, and some 20 in Song bazaar.

Among those attending the meeting were its executive secretary Kong Muk Hua, deputy chairman Ngu Tze Kiong, vice chairman Neo Weng Kwong and Wong Hau Kee, secretary Tiong Hing Hoo, and treasurer Jack Kong.