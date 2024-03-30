Suspected molotov cocktail hurled at another KK Mart

KUANTAN (March 30): A suspected molotov cocktail was thrown at another branch of KK Mart chain which caused a small fire in front of the store’s entrance early this morning.

Kuantan district police chief Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the incident which happened at 5.14am at the Sungai Isap KK Mart branch here, was noticed by the convenience store staff.

He said the fire, which was carried out by an unknown individual, caused slight damage to items on four sales shelves of the department store.

Based on the investigation, he said at the time of the incident, two employees, a man and a woman, were inside the store and one of them managed to get a fire extinguisher and put it out before it spread further.

“In the incident, an employee at the counter who was having sahur, was shocked when a molotov cocktail was thrown from outside the premises and it fell on the carpet of the store entrance causing a small fire.

The witness immediately took a fire extinguisher and put it out. There were no casualties and as a result of this incident the convenience store suffered an estimated loss of RM500 as a result of the mischievious act,” he said in a statement today.

He said the convenience store had only been in operation for two weeks and the investigation would examine the closed circuit camera (CCTV) footage at the adjacent premises to identify or obtain additional information related to the suspect.

“The incident is believed to be over the sale of socks with the word Allah on them sold at branches of the convenience store chain.

“The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal and Pahang IPK D10 Forensic Unit was also called to assist the investigation at the scene of the incident and to obtain evidence to complete the investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) officer, Zulfadli Zakaria, said upon arrival at the scene, the fire had already been put out by the public. – Bernama