S’wak govt to allocate funds to build integrated administrative centre in Dalat, says Fatimah

SIBU (March 30): The Sarawak government will allocate funds to build an integrated administrative centre in Dalat, says its assemblywoman Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Minister said the proposed construction of the centre was initially supposed to be funded by the Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda).

“With the new development, we will reserve the allocation from Radda and use it for other projects such as building new mosques and suraus in Dalat,” she said.

Fatimah was speaking at the 2024 Hari Raya Gift of Love programme at the Dalat Welfare Complex hall today.

She said plans and designs that have been approved by the Public Works Department (JKR) will be used to build the new mosques and suraus so that it would not have to go through long red tape processes.

“We learned from experience that building a district mosque needs to go through various stages, including several designs.

“So that experience taught us that it will be easier for us to use the plan approved by JKR to build mosques and suraus in the village area,” she said.

On the Hari Raya Gift of Love programme, Fatimah said 16,624 recipients received donations today out of 54,321 in total, each getting RM100 cash and RM80 hamper.