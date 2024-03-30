Two men seriously injured in collision at Jalan Tatau-Sibu

SIBU (March 30): Two men suffered serious injuries after their four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles were involved in a collision at KM57, Jalan Tatau-Sibu on Friday afternoon.

Tatau Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Jankey Jikat said another man sustained minor injuries from the accident.

He said a distress call was received at about 3.36pm and several firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found an accident involved two 4WDs, one of which overturned at the roadside,” he said in a statement.

Upon inspection, they found one of the seriously-injured victims still trapped inside the vehicle and they immediately acted to extricate him.

“Two other victims, one more seriously-injured, managed to get out of the vehicle before Bomba arrived,” he said.

All three victims were handed over to the ambulance unit before being sent to the Tatau Health Clinic for further observation.