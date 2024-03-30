Two M’sian students killed in New Zealand road accident, three others hurt including a S’wakian

PUTRAJAYA (March 30): Two Malaysian students died in a road accident at Lake Tekapo, New Zealand, at 1.45pm local time today.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), through the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington, New Zealand, has confirmed in a statement that the accident involved five Malaysian students, with the remaining three being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital on the South Island for urgent medical care.

“The High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington, with the assistance of the Malaysian community in Christchurch, is providing consular assistance to the victims and their next-of-kin to ensure their welfare is well looked after.

“The ministry and the High Commission of Malaysia stand ready to assist should the next-of-kin decide to repatriate the remains to Malaysia.

“The ministry also extends its heartfelt condolences to the next-of-kin of the victims involved in this tragic road accident,” the statement said.

Malaysians requiring assistance are urged to reach out to the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington at the following address: High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington, 10 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, P.O. Box 9422, Wellington, or via phone number +64-4-3852439/+64-210440188 and email address, [email protected].

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington when contacted by Bernama confirmed the names of the victims as Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa who are both students at the University of Canterbury.

The three injured students are Nur Firas Wafiyyah and Lya Issable Walton (Sarawakian) who are also students at the same university, as well as Muhamad Faris Mohd Fairusham from Victoria University of Wellington. – Bernama