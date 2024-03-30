Wisma Putra ready to assist in bringing back remains of M’sian students killed in NZ road accident

SEREMBAN (March 30): Wisma Putra are ready to assist in coordinating and bringing back the remains of two Malaysian students who died in a road accident at Lake Tekapo, New Zealand today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said however, the arrangements to bring back the bodies will depend on the decision made by their families or next-of-kin.

“The arrangements to bring back the remains of the two students will depend on the decision by their families. If their family wants to go there (New Zealand) and bring back the bodies or they want us to bring back, we will assist.

“I have already sent a WhatsApp message to my counterpart in New Zealand and he has promised to assist in whatever help needed. Tell them, God willing everything can be done,” he told reporters after breaking fast here today.

Mohamad added that the hospital authorities there would also do a post-mortem before their remains can be brought back. All matters related to the arrangements have been carried out by the Malaysian High Commission in Wellington, well.

The Umno deputy president also conveyed his condolences to the families of the two students who were killed in the road accident.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian High Commission in Wellington had in a statement notified that two Malaysian students died in a car crash at 1.45pm local time.

The statement added that another three Malaysians students who were also involved in the accident, were airlifted to the Christchurch Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian High Commission in Wellington when contacted by Bernama confirmed that the two students who died in the accident were Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa, both students at the University of Canterbury.

The three injured were identified as Nur Firas Wafiyyah and Lya Issable Walton, both from University of Canterbury while Muhamad Faris Mohd Fairusham is a student at Victoria University of Wellington. – Bernama