42 needy families from Kpg Hulu Nyalau receive food baskets from Yayasan Bintulu Port

BINTULU (March 31): A total of 42 needy families from Kampung Hulu Nyalau here received food baskets from Yayasan Bintulu Port during the Ramadan Safari programme recently.

The breaking of fast event with the local community was held at Balai Raya Kampung Hulu Nyalau.

Officiating at the event was Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad group chief executive officer Ruslan Abdul Ghani.

The company in a statement said the iftar ceremony with the community is one of the corporate social responsibility programmes under Yayasan Bintulu Port.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Islamic Welfare Committee (JKI) of Bintulu Port and the residents of Kampung Hulu Nyalau.

“This kind of programme is an initiative of the Bintulu Port company in the month of Ramadan to further strengthen the relationship between the community and the Bintulu Port company and help those in need through donations,” it said.

The Ramadan Safari programme this time, was enlivened with mutual cooperation activities between the villagers and company’s staff in the preparation of food for the breaking of fast.

During the event, the company also donated an audio system to the Masjid Darul Ibadah committee.

Also present were BPHB Corporate Services senior manager and chairperson of the programme Maslihah Tioh and JKI members.