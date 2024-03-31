50 days without robbery in KK

KOTA KINABALU (March 31): The omnipresence of police here has proven its effectiveness as no robbery cases have been reported in the city area for 50 days and the number of stateless children begging in the streets has also reduced.

Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Chan Foong Hin said this is attributed to increased efforts by the police in carrying out walkabouts to increase the surrounding communities’ confidence and improve their safety.

He said even though the police do not have the authority to arrest the stateless kids unless they commit crimes, their presence alone had deterred them from loitering around the city to beg.

He also hoped the pilot temporary shelter programme for the street children can be continued, while also acknowledging the challenges it brings such as in terms of funding and sustainability.

“Because until when we can provide them shelter? This issue is longstanding and cannot be solved in just one or two days, but we are working towards having the number of stateless kids in the city at zero,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of Op Centralised Walkabout near Warisan Square here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Zaidi Abdullah said their three-month long walkabout had significantly decreased crime cases around the city, with no robbery recorded since 50 days ago when incidents of daylight robberies went viral on social media.

He said the walkabouts and stationary stations cover many hotspots in the city, such as shopping malls, commercial areas and alleyways, as a way to deter potential crime-doers.

He said they have also been carrying out numerous operations including Op Tapis, Op Cantas and Op PTI, which are seen as an effective approach to crime prevention.

“We are not satisfied with only a 50-day streak and will continue intensifying efforts to make sure crimes are not only reduced, but the community feels safer as a whole,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chan, who is also Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister, presented ten canopies, 11 tables, 33 chairs and 10 bicycles worth RM16,000 to Kota Kinabalu police during the programme to support the crime prevention and community safety initiatives.

Also present was Kota Kinabalu deputy police chief Superintendent Kalsom Idris.