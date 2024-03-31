Affiliates of dBazzar seeks help from Stampin MP

KUCHING (March 31): Several individuals who are affiliates of an e-commerce platform have met up with Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, hoping that there would be an avenue for them to address their situation.

In the meeting yesterday, the group told Chong that dBazzar Sdn Bhd (DBSB) owed them a few millions of ringgit.

“They invested in the company’s e-platform app mainly because at the time of investing, Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (Sains) was a shareholder of DBSB and that the e-commerce platform had the endorsement from the Sarawak government.

“This gave them the confidence to invest in DBSB’s e-platform app without any question,” said Chong in a statement issued after the meeting.

In a statement on Thursday (March 29), Sains revealed that it and its subsidiary SiliconNet Technologies Sdn Bhd (SNT) had no legal or financial obligation or any other form of involvement or association with DBSB since the termination of their agreement early this year.

According to the statement, Sains said together with SNT, they had entered into an agreement with DBSB to collaborate on an e-commerce business called dBazzar in April 2021.

However, Sains said this agreement was breached by DBSB in the third quarter of 2023.

As such, in September 2023, Sains divested its shares in DBSB and effectively terminated its provision of S Pay Global payment gateway to DBSB earlier this year.

In this regard, Chong, also the Sarawak chairman of Democratic Action Party (DAP), said had Sains made its announcement earlier at the time of the said divestment, many would have been spared the agony of becoming victims of DBSB.

He also questioned Sains’ move of only announcing its exit from DBSB this year.

“In the interest of the ordinary Sarawakians who have fallen victims of the DBSB scheme, I call upon Sains and the state government to step up in helping to resolve the matter,” he said.