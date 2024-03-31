Balai Ringin in dire need of new, larger mosque, says Snowdan

KUCHING (March 31): Balai Ringin is in a dire need of a new and bigger mosque to meet the increasing need of the local Muslim community, said Balai Ringin assemblyman Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said the existing mosque is insufficient to accommodate the number of Muslims in his constituency.

“The existing one is getting crowded and inconvenient,” he said this in response to Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin village head Idris Manap’s remark during a breaking of fast event held at Masjid Jamek, Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin yesterday.

Snowdan opined that a new and larger mosque in his constituency would be timely in tandem with Balai Ringin having being elevated as a new sub-district.

He pointed out: “Our real concern is the space to accommodate the growing population and faithful Muslim community to perform their prayer.”

He added that the existing mosque requires maintenance on a regular basis while the facilities are inadequate.

During the event, Snowdan handed over cash incentives to 30 recipients, who are undergoing their Tadarus Al-Quran studies during this Ramadan month.

He also distributed food aid to 23 Asnaf recipients including single mothers, people with disabilities (OKU) and the needy from the village.

According to the elected representative, more development is expected to take place in Balai Ringin with projects such as the new township and the waterfront.

Snowdan said that while new sub-district offices will be built, there will also be more retail and commercial lots, recreation and long-distance bus parking bays.

“The new mini stadium is scheduled for completion within this year,” he added.

Snowdan also pledged minor rural project (MRP) fund RM20,000 in aid of Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin village security and development committee (JKKK) as well as RM10,000 each to the women bureau the mosque committee.