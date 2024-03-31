Cultivate, refine skills for better future, Nancy tells welfare home residents

KUCHING (March 31): Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri aims for residents at welfare homes to cultivate and refine their skills and talents to enhance their prospects for a prosperous future.

The Women, Family and Community Development minister said that addressing welfare concerns is not enough as welfare members must also be assisted in uncovering and refining their talents.

“Did you see how well she sang earlier? You can further explore her talents. She can really sing well,” she told reporters after the Tautan Kasih Ramadan programme at Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah here yesterday.

She was exemplifying an elderly female resident from Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) who performed a musical number during the programme.

Regarding their economic situation and focusing on the children in welfare homes, Nancy emphasised that despite their young age, it’s essential to support them in uncovering their talents.

“This is about more than just receiving; it’s about empowering them to contribute. With the right skills and talents, they can shape their futures responsibly and pursue their passions.

“But initially, we need to explore their talents and provide them with chances,” she said.

When discussing Social Welfare Department (JKM) programmes aimed at discovering and honing talents of children in welfare homes, Nancy mentioned previously implemented programmes.

“Recently, we had to halt those programmes due to Covid-19 restrictions. That’s why I believe it’s crucial to resume those programmes again.

“This is an opportunity for the children to experience first-hand how they can compete with the outside world and showcase the talents they possess.

“It’s essential to provide them with opportunities to develop their self-confidence, as this lays a crucial foundation. Nurturing confidence among children is vital for their growth into capable, talented, and wise individuals in the future,” she said.

On another matter, she said the Tautan Kasih Ramadan programme’s objectives were to strengthen the spirit of unity and cooperation among workers and residents at Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah and Rumah Seri Kenangan.

“This includes, fostering bonds of kinship through collective participation in programmes, enlivening the spirit of Ramadan with meaningful activities, and charitable deeds.

“Also, it is to encourage integration between two generations, namely the children and the elderly,” she said.