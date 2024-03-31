Driver killed after car rams into rear of parked excavator in Sibu

SIBU (March 31): A man was killed after the car he was driving rammed into the back of a parked excavator at Jalan Nanga Tutus here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the Sungai Merah fire station deployed 14 personnel to the scene after they received a call at 9.27pm.

“At the scene, the operation commander reported that the accident involved a car which rammed into an excavator parked on the road.

“A man was in the driver’s seat of the car and he was unconscious,” it said.

Bomba said the man, who was not trapped in the car, was removed from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Sibu Hospital.

The victim’s body was later handed over to the police for further action.

The firefighters ended the operation at 11.03pm after ensuring the situation was safe.