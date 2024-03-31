First Dusun translated Quran in world

KOTA KINABALU (March 31): The Pertubuhan Kadazan Dusun Murut SeMalaysia (KDMRS) has produced the world’s first Dusun translated Quran (Terjemahan Al-Quran (TAQ) Bahasa Dusun).

KDMRS chairman Nicholas Sylvester said the translation process took four years starting from 2019 until 2020 with the Quran completed and printed in 2022.

“This project involves language experts proficient in ethnic languages and Arabic to translate verses of the Quran. The translation team, led by Dr Joseph@Yusof Gimbad along with his team members Naim Majin, Sulaimin Musinin and Esibi Lakui, are native Dusun speakers using the language in their daily conversations.

They will proceed with the Ibn Kathir Quranic exegesis project.

“They will also simultaneously assist as facilitators for the translation project of the Quran into four other ethnic languages namely Kadazan, Murut, Rungus and Sungai,” he said during the launching ceremony of the TAQ Dusun here on Sunday.

The launching ceremony was graced by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. His wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni was also in attendance.

Speaking to reporters after the launching ceremony, Nicholas explained that KDMRS’s role is to produce translations of the Quran in the native ethnic languages so that the Holy Book becomes a guide for Muslim communities among the ethnic groups in Sabah.

“It is important for us to understand the meanings of the verses of the Quran which contain essence, teachings, and knowledge crucial for Muslims to achieve success.

“Understanding the immense role of the Quran in the life of a Muslim, we will continue efforts to translate the Quran into other ethnic languages ​​such as Kadazan, Murut, Rungus and Sungai.

“KDMRS will not stop at just translating the Quran, but will also continue efforts to translate hadiths, sirah and other great works of Islam to strengthen Islamic civilization among the ethnic groups in Sabah,” he said.

A total of 10,000 first copies, including 1,000 for Peninsular Malaysia, are available for distribution to the Dusun community and various strategic partners of KDMRS such as government departments, agencies, non-governmental organizations in Sabah and throughout the country.

Also present at the launching ceremony were Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Ruslan Muharram and USIA head Datuk Sapawi Ahmad.