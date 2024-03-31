Iftar event at Kuching’s Islamic Information Centre upholds good interfaith spirit

KUCHING (March 31): Leaders of various faiths attended an ‘iftar’ (break-of-fast) event at the Islamic Information Centre (IIC) here on Friday evening.

In his remarks, Kuching Roman Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh hailed the event gathering those from different religious communities as ‘a time of fellowship, friendship and building up mutual understanding and respect for each other’.

“During conversation at table, we talked about fasting, the various religious celebrations around this time like the Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter for the Christians, the Bahai Naw-Rúz New Year, Ching Ming Tomb Festival, and Taoist temple processions,” he said in a statement.

Poh, also the president of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, said the Catholics were also fasting and abstaining from meat last Friday, as it was ‘Good Friday’, and he too had undergone fasting in solidarity with the Muslims that day.

“As I was keeping abstinence, IIC chief executive officer Dr Asmah Othman kindly indicated to me the non-meat dishes on the table.

“Together (people of) various faiths share the ‘iftar’ fellowship meal as friends.”

Adding on to this, Poh wished all Christians a blessed joy of Easter, and at the same time, he also extended goodwill, peace, joy and hope to other religious groups as all layers of communities should work together to make the world a better place.

“For Christians, our faith in Christ our risen Lord and Master has to be expressed concretely in loving God and being at the service of our neighbours by contributing to the common good of society and nation-building.”