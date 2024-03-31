Kuching South mayor: Tanah Puteh Health Clinic to have extended parking facilities

KUCHING (March 31): More parking bays would be provided within the vicinity of the Tanah Puteh Health Clinic in Pending here, said Dato Wee Hong Seng.

In this respect, the Kuching South mayor said the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) would bid for government funding to allocate at least 80 parking bays in the area.

“We are planning to get more parking spaces for that area. We want to create 80 to 100 parking spots for patients who need parking space, especially senior citizens,” he said during his weekly Facebook live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

Wee, however, did not specifically state where the parking bays would be located.

“That’s in the planning. I will try to look for funding, and we will see the best course of action,” he added.

Wee said he was aware of how congested the area was, particularly during peak hours.

“We try to divert traffic at Jalan Kwong Lee Bank to the other side to ease the traffic jam but patients going to the clinic still need more parking lots,” he said during the session, where earlier a netizen lamented about the women’s toilet at the clinic being partially out of service.

On this, Wee said he would inspect the clinic to check the situation and see what could be done to address the problem.

According to the netizen, female patients and visitors were required to dispose of used toilet paper in a dustbin provided there, since the toilet failed to flush.

The netizen added that it was not hygienic to ask people to throw used toilet paper into the dustbin.