Man found dead in locked house in Semporna

KOTA KINABALU (March 31): A 47-year-old man was found dead in a locked house at Taman Emas, Semporna on Saturday.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, a six-man team rushed to the scene upon being alerted at 4.13pm.

The spokesperson said the team cut the house lock using special equipment and found a man, Rony Chan Chau Miau, inside.

“The man was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene, and the body was handed over to police for further action,” said the spokesperson in a statement.