Man nabbed in Kuching after break-in tools, cables found in car

KUCHING (March 31): A 22-year-old man was arrested at around 1.30pm yesterday after various tools believed to be used for house break-ins and cables were found in his car.

Padawan district acting police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement last night said police, who were patrolling Jalan Ensing Timur, Batu Kawa at around 3.20am on March 29, came across the suspect, who was found driving suspiciously in the area.

“When the suspect realised the presence of the police, he tried to escape by speeding-off. However, the suspect did not go far as he crashed his car into a tree on the road divider on the main road and abandoned it at the scene.

“When an inspection was carried out on the car, police found various tools believed to be used for house break-ins and cables that have been cut,” he added.

Lim said following his arrest, the suspect admitted that the tools that were found inside the car belonged to him and that he was involved in cable theft activities.

Lim said a background check also revealed that the suspect has two past criminal records for drug-related offences.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 35(g) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.