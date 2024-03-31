Ministry assures S Pay Global users their data is safe, secure

KUCHING (March 31): The Utility and Telecommunication Ministry Sarawak has assured users of S Pay Global (SPG), Sarawak-based e-wallet that their data is safe and secure.

Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi said it is essential to clarify that all infrastructure and data related to SPG are hosted locally within Sarawak (State Data Centre).

“Operated and maintained by a local in-house development team in collaboration with trusted technology partners, SPG operates on a robust security infrastructure to safeguard user data.

“The data is securely stored within our shores without being shared with any technology partners. Despite working with the technology partners, there is no disclosure of user data during the collaboration,” he said in a statement today.

Julaihi informed the public that SPG is owned by SiliconNet Technologies Sdn Bhd (SNT), a subsidiary of Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (Sains), wholly owned by the Sarawak State Government.

SPG is a digital payment platform that provides convenient and secure cashless payment solutions to users across Sarawak, he said.

According to him, SNT collaboration with UnionPay focuses solely on integrating their cross-border payment services, with no involvement in sharing user data.

“The same goes with Jiguang JPush SDK where it is utilised solely for app push notification services. SPG operates within a highly regulated environment and undergoes regular audits to ensure compliance with security and data protection measures mandated by relevant authorities,” he pointed out.

With stringent measures and an unwavering commitment to transparency, Julaihi said SPG users can trust that their data is safe and secure.

“We encourage everyone to continue utilising S Pay Global with confidence, knowing that their data is protected and without worry of compromise,” he added.