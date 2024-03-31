MP secures RM700,000 to enhance visibility, road safety in Sibu

SIBU (March 31): Sibu MP Oscar Ling has obtained RM700,000 meant to help improve street visibility here.

The parliamentarian said the move was made possible through the efforts by the federal Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

“This also fully demonstrates Unity Government as one that cares about the people’s livelihood,” he said in a statement.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting, meanwhile, said the council had initiated a discussion with Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) regarding the pilot project.

He said the SEB conducted an initial test, of which 2,000 units of LED streetlights were installed at their substations, and upon its completion, it was determined that some selected residential areas would be installed with 70-watt LED streetlights.

Ling added that many streets in Sibu, especially those in the sub-urban areas, had dim streetlights – a very dangerous condition for road users, and could cause accidents.

“The relevant authorities should take proactive action and not miss out in installing streetlights at any dark stretches to ensure the safety of road users,” said Ling.

The MP suggested SMC to conduct a comprehensive ‘needs assessment’ with a special emphasis on sections of the dark road.

He pointed out that many curved roads or accident prone areas must be installed with LED streetlights so road users would be driving in a much safer environment.