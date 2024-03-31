Sunday, March 31
National Unity Minister: Be careful when making statements, taking action on religious, racial sensitivities

Aaron says the Rukun Negara is the set of basic principles that should serve as a guide to building and preserving harmony in Malaysia.  – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (March 31): All parties have been reminded to be careful when issuing statements or taking actions that touch on religious and racial sensitivities, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said.

In a post on the platform X yesterday, he said that the Rukun Negara was the set of basic principles that should serve as a guide to building and preserving harmony in Malaysia.

“Our dream and those principles need to be embraced and followed by every member of Malaysian society to achieve shared prosperity and to build a harmonious country.

“Therefore, I hope all parties can spread these basic principles of national integration – understand, respect and accept – that form the foundation in fostering harmony and diversity in Malaysian society,” he added. – Bernama

