Paitan, Sook will become full district

KOTA KINABALU (March 31): Paitan and Sook will be upgraded into full district, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He said the proposal to upgrade Paitan and Sook into full districts was approved in the recent Cabinet meeting.

“InshaAllah, both of these sub-districts will be able to operate as full districts in the near future after several technical matters, especially those involving administrative affairs, district demarcation, and others, are resolved as soon as possible.

“With this upgrade, we hope that the government services to the people in both areas can be enhanced in line with full district status. We have informed the State Secretary and relevant parties to take necessary steps to expedite the process of upgrading both sub-districts to full districts,” he said.

Hajiji said this when met by the media at the breaking of fast event organized by the Ministry of Community Development and People’s Well-being and the Paitan sub-district office at Paitan on Saturday.

Earlier in his speech Hajiji said the people of Paitan are very fortunate to have a state assemblyman, Datuk James Ratib, who is very concerned about the difficulties as well as sufferings experienced by the people and continues to strive for the Paitan sub-district to be upgraded to a full district.

“I believe that with the upgrade of this district later on, it will change the development landscape and improve the people’s wellbeing,” he said.

According to Hajiji, even though Paitan is quite far from Kota Kinabalu, it has never been neglected by the state government.

At the same event, Hajiji also announced an allocation of RM2 million to build a multipurpose hall in Paitan to meet the needs of the people in the area.

“Many more projects will be implemented in Paitan, including the federal road from Kanibongan to Pitas. I will write a letter to the Federal Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, to improve, upgrade, and pave this road.

“Currently, the government is implementing the Paitan-Pantai Boring Road project with a cost of RM123 million, which means the government does not forget Paitan.

“We provide facilities as long as we can do so, this is what the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus government does, and God willing, we will bring more development projects to Paitan,” he said.

Hajiji said that several other projects have also been approved for Paitan, including the construction of a 132KV PMU from Bengkoka, Pitas to Sugut, Paitan.

There are also the Rural Water Supply Project (BALB) Sugut, Paitan involving 11 villages, while another project to be implemented is the Mini Estate Sejahtera (MESEJ) road, Tabatu, Paitan, spanning 5.6 kilometers.

“This is our struggle in Sabah, so I ask our people in Paitan and Beluran to give strong support to the state government of the day.

“Let us not be influenced by the slander spread by certain parties. As the State election looms closer, the slandering of the state government by those who dislike it also begins,” Hajiji stressed.

In this regard, he urged the people of this state, including those in Paitan, to reject the candidates from the opposition in the upcoming state election so that efforts to develop Sabah can continue.

“We have good plans for our people … the opposition are attacking us because they don’t want us to progress, they just want our people to remain the same, but our people want progress,” he said.

Hajiji also expressed his confidence that all three state constituencies in the Beluran Parliament, namely Sugut, Labuk and Telupid, will be retained in the upcoming state election while the parliamentary seat can be won in the general election.