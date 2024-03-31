Premier: S’wak gains global recognition for dedication to energy sector, addressing climate change

KUCHING (March 31): Sarawak’s steadfast dedication to the energy sector and role in addressing climate change have gained global recognition, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out this recognition is evident, as Sarawak Energy has recently become the first patron from Southeast Asia to the World Energy Council — a global organisation committed to advancing energy transition.

“This recognition is a testament to what Sarawak has achieved through its energy supply initiatives.

“Renewable energy, particularly hydro and gas, has been a focal point for us. Communities worldwide, including those in Europe, have acknowledged the significance of Sarawak’s energy in combatting climate change,” he told reporters when met after officiating the ‘Rona Warni Aidilfitri X-Travaganza’ at Juma’ani Pavilion here today.

Abang Johari emphasised the innovative nature of Sarawak’s energy mix, highlighting the use of blue energy; a form of gas containing carbon and hydrogen.

He lauded the advancements in technology which enabled the separation of carbon from hydrogen, thus transforming natural gas into a low-carbon energy source.

He noted Sarawak Energy’s pivotal role in implementing such technologies.

“That’s why Sarawak’s approach is being recognised. In fact, after this Hari Raya celebration, I will present a speech in Poland regarding planet conservation. This is recognition for Sarawak’s contributions,” he said.

On March 28, Sarawak Energy — the largest renewable energy developer in Malaysia — signed with the World Energy Council to become a global Patron, making it the first from Southeast Asia.

This was formalised during a virtual signing ceremony with World Energy Council secretary general and CEO Dr Angela Wilkinson and Sarawak Energy Group CEO Datuk Sharbini Suhaili.