Sabah students win Amal Fund for community project

KENINGAU (March 31): A group of students from Electrical Technology programme at Keningau Vocational College have been chosen as one of the four winners of the 2024 Amal Fund for a proposed basic repair and maintenance of electrical outlets and appliances workshop.

They were personally notified by the patron herself, Nurul Amalina Che Ariffin, a US-based Malaysian, on March 18.

The group were delighted that their community project idea receives RM500 which allows them to kickstart it into a reality.

The team comprised of eight students: Alleyson Voo, Claijster Christian, Glenn Nichles, Vincent Frankie Nadiirah Naquyyah, Nur Effanddy Ramadhan, Evangelson Glorius and Danniel Imannuel.

They named their project “Be Your Own Handyperson” in which they intend to train college students on how to safely and properly inspect and repair electrical outlets such as sockets and basic home electrical appliances as in light bulbs and fans.

They specifically target college students who are renting their own places instead of staying with their families or in dormitories. Their workshop offers practical experience to the participants who will be able to witness live demonstration before being guided on how to do it themselves.

Alleyson, the team leader, expressed her thrill for being selected as a grant recipient since she is a staunch supporter of youth volunteerism and this is a great avenue for her and her peers to give back to the community.

Keningau Vocational College director Nordin bin Akup, congratulated the team for their initiative which shows how useful vocational skills can be especially when they are able to put into practice what they have been learning at the college.

He hopes that more students will either initiate their own community projects or participate in any so that they are able to improve their soft skills and technical expertise.