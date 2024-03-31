Sarawak tennis association hosts over 130 international events since 2000

KUCHING (March 31): The Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) hosted two more International Tennis Federation (ITF) tennis competitions over the last two weeks at its tennis centre along Jalan Crookshank here.

This brought the figure to more than 130 international events that the association had organised and hosted since 2000.

The two recent back-to-back events organised by SLTA were the ITF World Junior Team Competition Girls U14 Asia-Oceania Final Qualifying from March 18-23 and the ITF World Junior Team Competition Boys U14 Asia-Oceania Final Qualifying from March 25-30.

“We have been organising this kind of tournaments over the past many years and it is a bit different this year as the dates clash with the Ramadan (fasting month) and not many countries were willing to host them.

“However, SLTA took up the hosting challenge and we did not face any major problem in the running of the tournaments.

“There were 16 teams for each tournament and we had players from 18 countries coming to play in Kuching.

“We had zero complaints on the matches, food, accommodation and transportation,” SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew told The Borneo Post after the prize presentation to the finalists yesterday.

Japan beat India to finish on top of the competition and the duo was joined by South Korea for the World Final in Prague, Czech Republic in August.

“We feel satisfied with the good feedback from the team captains, players and ITF officials and furthermore it it another achievement for SLTA this year because we had a successful live streaming and live scores for both tournaments as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

“The live streaming of matches was also carried out for the first time in Malaysia and South-east Asia and we are very thankful to the Asian Tennis Federation through the Kazakhstan Tennis Association for this facility,” he said.

Adding on, Liew said it was also through the hosting of both events that SLTA felt the need to further upgrade the facilities in the centre in anticipation of organising more international events and more importantly, the Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) tennis competition in August this year.

“We are proud to said that the tennis facilities here is the only one in the country that are owned and managed by the association.

“This is one of the plus factors in organising tennis tournaments be it local, national or international,” added Liew.

The next international tournament to be organised by SLTA is the ITF Asian 14&Under Development Championship Final from April 8-20.

Meanwhile, Indonesia girls team captain Revel Yehezkia described the ITF World Junior Team Competition Girls U14 Asia-Oceania Final Qualifying as the best that he and the players had experienced so far.

“I would like to express my thanks on behalf of the team and Indonesia on the awesome experience in this week’s WJTC.

“All the captains have been so nice and I am happy to get to know new people and meeting up with old acquaintances,” he said in a WhatsApp message to Liew.

“You and your team have been very helpful to the teams and the hospitality was top class.

“We are sorry for not being able to finish the week due to injuries. The girls have gotten their physio treatment and we hope they will recover soon,” added Revel.