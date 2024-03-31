Sunday, March 31
Seng Ong Kong deity birthday procession in Kuching largest ever this year, says Dr Sim

By Sam Chua on Sarawak
A dragon dance troupe performing in front of the Hong San Si temple during the procession. — Photo by Roystein Emmor

KUCHING (March 31): The birthday procession of the Seng Ong Kong deity from Hong San Si Temple at Wayang Street today was touted as the largest Chinese temple procession of the year in Sarawak, attracting a total of 212 contingents.

The grand annual event usually has large crowds, devotees and foreign tourists gathering at various spots along the route to witness the colourful procession with hundreds of lion and dragon dance troupes, decorated floats and cultural performances from Chinese associations, schools and other ethnic groups.

Leading the procession, which began at 4pm, was a 188-foot long ‘Fire Dragon’ made of bound grass, which devotees stuck joss sticks into for good fortune.

A 188-foot-long ‘Fire Dragon’ leading the procession. — Photo by Roystein Emmor

The joss sticks were lit during the procession tonight and the dragon would then be set ablaze at the end of the procession. The history of the fire dragon can be traced back to over 4,000 years ago in China.

Several roads in the heart of Kuching city were closed for the procession, namely Jalan Wayang, Jalan Tabuan, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Bukit Mata, Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Gambier, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Carpenter Street and Jalan Ewe Hai.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian officiated the procession, and he was accompanied by Federation of Chinese Associations of Sarawak president Dato Richard Wee, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai and community leaders.

Dr Sim (from sixth right), Hong Seng, Richard, Tan and other community leaders pose for a group photo. — Photo by Roystein Emmor

Dr Sim said even Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was impressed with the scale of the celebration, which attracted many visitors and devotees beyond Kuching and Sarawak.

“This year is extraordinary because we have the biggest number of teams participating. Not only the biggest number of teams, but there are also other racial groups participating in the procession,” he told reporters when met at the temple here today.

Various cultural performances were seen during the procession on Sunday night. — Photo by Roystein Emmor

He also stressed the importance of the younger generations keeping traditions and cultures alive with their strong participation in the cultural activities every year.

Since March 27, activities have been planned in celebration of the deity’s birthday and among the highlights were the transportation of the Empress Mazu deity from Ching San Yan Temple in Muara Tebas to Hong San Si Temple via the Sarawak River.

The birthday of Seng Ong Kong is celebrated on the 22nd day of the second lunar month every year and the deity is fondly known as Xiong Kong among devotees.

A Hakka lion dance troupe performs in front of the temple. — Photo by Roystein Emmor

