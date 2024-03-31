SUPP Bawang Assan grateful for RTP allocation to upgrade infrastructure in Paradom

SIBU (March 31): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch community development team head Councillor Kevin Lau appreciates the allocation of the Special Rural Transformation Project (RTP) Fund for the upgrading of infrastructure facilities in downstream Paradom.

In a press statement, he said from the RM410,000 allocation, the Sarawak government through its Public Works Department (PWD) here will upgrade four wooden bridges at Nang Chong Road.

The allocation would also be used for upgrading works for the longhouses there.

“The PWD engineer here and I earlier visited the area to study the need of the proposed works. This was then followed by the submission of the written request to the Premier through Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also SUPP president,” he said.

Lau stressed the upgrading works would provide convenience to the residents there, as the four bridges link their only outbound route.

He said the allocation will also benefit a school and church.

“I am especially thankful to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his heart for the residents across the river in this special RTP allocation.”

“I am thankful the PWD here has worked closely with our SUPP Bawang Assan branch community development team for the benefit of the people in Bawang Assan,” he said.