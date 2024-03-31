S’wak govt called to expedite relocation of Kpg Haji Baki fire victims to Landeh PPR

KUCHING (March 31): The Sarawak government has been called to expedite the relocation of Kampung Haji Baki fire victims to the People’s Housing Scheme (PPR) flat in Landeh.

In calling for this, Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the victims should not be staying in makeshift tents for long periods of time as they need more stable accommodation.

“As such, I urge the government to speed up the process, to expedite the relocation,” he told reporters after his visit at Kampung Haji Baki community hall here yesterday.

During the visit, Chong also presented cheques totalling RM24,000 allocated by his service centre to eight households affected by the fire.

Each household received RM3,000, he explained.

On Friday, Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang said the victims will be temporarily housed at the People’s Housing Scheme flat in Landeh.

Lo said immediate assistance in the form of food packages, clothing, and cash aid worth RM250 for rental purposes will be given to the four families rendered homeless after a fire destroyed their homes on March 22.

The families will be temporarily housed here in Landeh while their new homes are constructed, he added.

“Rental cash assistance will be given to the victims during this period, which is based on the value of the houses, and the Sarawak government will assist in repairing the houses which were partially damaged,” he said.

During the pre-dawn fire that broke out on March 22, four houses were completely destroyed while four others were partially damaged.