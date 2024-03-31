Teo Choon Teck is PDP Nangka Youth chief

SIBU (March 31): Teo Choon Teck heads the newly formed Youth wing of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Nangka branch.

He is assisted by his deputy Hoo Sze Wei.

Luk Ku Hoe is the secretary, and is assisted by Lu Yieu Hoo. Lau Su Yung and Yong Hua Yiing are treasurer and assistant treasure respectively.

The ordinary members of the wing are Chen Yek Siang, Lim Chyi Hong, Wong Siew Soon and Chung Soon Hing.

The installation ceremony was witnessed by PDP executive secretary Justin Sim at a restaurant here today.

“This is the newly formed Youth wing of PDP Nangka and this is the inaugural installation,” Teo said.

When asked about the wing’s coming activities, he said this would be discussed with his committee.

Also present was PDP Nangka chairman Teo Nging Poh.