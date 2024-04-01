Agoda: Kuching offers travellers most competitive room rates in Malaysia for April, May

KUCHING (April 1): Travellers can enjoy the most competitive room rates in Kuching this month and in May, making the city among the tourist destinations in the country with the cheapest accommodations on average, said Agoda.

The digital travel platform revealed this when sharing some of the most popular Asian tourist destinations to get its great value deals.

“In Malaysia, Kuching continues to hold the crown as the most affordable tourist destination, now offering an even lower average room rate of RM230 compared to last year’s average of RM282,” it said in a statement today.

The destinations with the cheapest average accommodation rates across eight Asian markets are Udon Thani in Thailand, Surabaya in Indonesia, Hue in Vietnam, Kuching in Malaysia, Iloilo in the Philippines, Bengaluru in India, Narita in Japan, and Kaohsiung in Taiwan.

Agoda Southeast Asia associate vice president Enric Casals said: “With many across Asia looking forward to upcoming public holidays like Songkran, Hari Raya, and Golden Week, April and May are a great time to plan a holiday. It is Agoda’s ongoing mission to help travellers see the world for less, and what better way to do that than by sharing the latest cheapest destinations ranking just in time for this popular travel time.”