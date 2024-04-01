AirAsia resumes Penang-Kuching-KK direct flights to boost domestic tourism

KUCHING (April 1): AirAsia celebrated the resumption of its Penang-Kuching-Kota Kinabalu (KK) flight sector yesterday, highlighting its strong commitment to the East Malaysian market.

Airasia Sarawak Affairs director Hamdan Mohamad and Tourism Malaysia Sarawak director Nurul Ain Mohammed Yunus were among the welcoming committee at Kuching International Airport (KIA), awaiting the arrival of flight AK5432 from Penang, with 160 passengers on board.

In her remarks, Nurul Ain said the resumption of direct flights linking Penang and Kuching was a positive move as this would help boost domestic tourism in both areas.

“With the various direct flights offered by AirAsia, of course it will boost domestic tourism and give more opportunities for Sarawakians to have their holidays exploring cities other than Kuala Lumpur.

“Both Penang and Kuching have their own uniqueness, so this is the chance for people from both areas to exchange experiences,” she told reporters at the KIA.

According to Nurul Ain, the Kuching-Penang sector runs daily, with the departure from Kuching set at 11.50am and arriving in Penang at 1.50pm, while the departure from Penang is set at 2.15pm and arriving Kuching at 4.15pm.

The KK-Penang sector also runs a daily basis, with the departure from KK set at 8am and arriving in Penang at 10.40am, while the departure from Penang is set at 11.05am arriving in KK at 1.55pm.

Adding on, Hamdan said there were more direct flights connecting Kuching to other major destinations across Malaysia.

“Within Sarawak, we have direct flights from Kuching to Sibu, Bintulu and Miri; and to outside Sarawak, there are direct flights from Kuching to Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Kota Bharu.”

Hamdan also said additional late-night flights had been mounted for those returning to Sarawak, set for three days before and three days after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a statement, AirAsia Aviation Group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said the airline was proud to strengthen its connectivity within Malaysia and at the same time, boost its East Malaysian hubs.

Bo said as a homegrown airline, this route resumption reflected AirAsia’s commitment to expanding its connectivity in Malaysia.

“By reintroducing this route, we aim to cater to the increasing demand for travel between Penang and East Malaysia while further supporting economic growth and tourism development in the country.

“We look forward to welcoming more guests on board as we continue to expand our domestic network in the future,” he added.