Asadia’s ‘ngajat’ classes encourages youths to embrace traditional culture

SIBU (April 1): More than 32 youths took part in the ‘ngajat’ (Iban traditional dance) classes run by the Academy of Sarawak Dayak Iban (Asadia) at Rumah Latip in Kampung Raeh Baru in Serian, last Saturday.

Asadia head Mabong Unggang said the classes were divided into ‘ngajat indu’ (for women) and ‘ngajat laki’ (for men), under the guidance of Elsie Joanes and Henry Guya, respectively.

“From the total, 22 girls joined the ‘ngajat indu’ class – the other class involved boys.

“All of them are young kids. We hope that they would continue our arts, culture and traditions.

“I am glad that our youngsters are interested in learning our cultural activities, but such interest could only be nurtured further if they had someone to lead them,” said Mabong.

He also expressed hope that more longhouse chieftains would have the passion and persistence in promoting Dayak culture and traditions.

On a related subject, Asadia had also set up two ‘betaboh’ (Iban percussion) classes, each at their respective premises in Kota Sentosa and Siburan, recently.