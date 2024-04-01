Chai: Proposed Trans Borneo Railway project to boost economic growth to Borneo region

KUCHING (April 1): The proposed inaugural high-speed rail network in Borneo, connecting Kalimantan, Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei will give a boost to the economic growth in the region, said the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sarawak (ACCCIS).

ACCCIS secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai said when the high-speed rail network is put in place, Sarawak’s tourism industry, particularly medical tourism, will see a tremendous growth.

“It will enhance the mobility of the people of the Borneo Island and contribute positively to the growth of the economy of the region.

“From the perspective of Sarawak, it will intensify the growth of our tourism industry especially medical tourism as we will attract more patients from Indonesia, in particular, to come and seek medical care and treatment in our private hospitals which are equipped with facilities of international standards and offer medical services at competitive rates.

“In addition, our universities and higher learning institutions look set to receive more enrolments from these neighbouring countries too,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He was commenting on the first high-speed rail network in Borneo having been proposed to shorten the travelling distances between Kalimantan, Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei.

Brunei-based Brunergy Utama Sdn Bhd announced on its website that the Trans Borneo Railway, spanning 1,620 kilometres would be implemented in two phases.

According to the company, the average distance between stations would be 150km and the speed of the train would be between 300 and 350 kilometres per hour with an estimated average travel time between stations of only 30 minutes.

He, however, added that such a mega project should have the blessing and approval of the governments of the three countries concerned.

“Not only is the proposed high-speed rail network project required to ferry the passengers, I think we also need a Trans-Borneo Rail System which can carry cargoes and goods.

“This serves to provide a better logistics network and transportation system in terms of speed (faster turnaround time) and competitive cost for the business community that will definitely intensify the trilateral trade among the three countries in Borneo,” he believed.