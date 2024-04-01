Cops hunting suspect who hurled Molotov bomb at Jln Satok KK Mart, triggering fire

KUCHING (April 1): Police here are hunting a suspect involved in hurling a Molotov cocktail at the KK Mart outlet in Jalan Satok.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah confirmed that a report on the incident was lodged on Sunday.

“Police received a report from a 25-year-old store worker, who reported that a Molotov cocktail caused boxes containing beverages placed on the five-foot way in front of the store to catch fire,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

“Those with information on the incident are asked to contact investigating officer Sgt Ceremona Nasim on 013-8554168 or approach the nearest police station,” he added.

Ahsmon also called on the public not to act beyond the limits of the law and to give space to the existing legal processes.

The recent controversy of the ‘Allah’ socks issue involving KK Mart has resulted in calls to boycott the convenience store chain.

Early Saturday, a KK Mart outlet in Kuantan, Pahang was reported to have been firebombed. This was after a failed attempt to firebomb another outlet in Bidor, Perak earlier last week.

Following the incident in Kuantan, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged the public not to take matters into their own hands.