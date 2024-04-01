Deputy Minister: SOPs for kids’ daycare centres in Malaysia need reassessment

KUCHING (April 1): The standard operating procedures (SOPs) meant for children’s daycare centres in Malaysia need to be reassessed, in view of cases of abuse at these facilities are on the rise.

In highlighting this, Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam says implementing additional or reinforcing the procedures is important towards safeguarding the rights and ensuring the safety of children under the supervision of the caretakers at the daycare centres.

“It is about time for the government to revise the laws and regulations to make them stricter and more comprehensive, to further protect the children being placed at these daycare centres,” he told reporters when met after closing the two-day ‘Drive-Thru Ramadan Kasih@RTM’ programme at Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) Sarawak headquarters here today.

Adding on, Mohammad Razi said there had been no child abuse cases reported in Sarawak at the moment, but was quick to point out that it did not mean anyone should let their guard down.

The state deputy minister’s remark was made in view of a recent statement made by federal Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri about an alert system created for daycare centres in government buildings as part of the new SOPs for this area.

“Firstly, ensure that the daycare is registered with us (Welfare Department).

“When we hear about a rise in these (abuse) cases, we added more SOPs.

“That’s why we ensure that the CCTVs (closed-circuit television units) are installed in these daycare centres for us to monitor what’s happening there.

“For the daycare centres in government buildings, there is a ‘reminder’ system to monitor if the child has arrived at the daycare centre, and 30 minutes if the child hasn’t arrived – that’s our SOP,” Nancy said this recently.