Door open for ex-para athletes to qualify as coaches, says deputy minister

KUCHING: The state government and Sarawak Para Swimming Association are open to the idea of former athletes who wish to become coaches, said Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam.

The Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood, and Community Development II made this remark when speaking to reporters at the RTM car park here today.

According to Razi, they are aware of the desire of former national para athlete, Jamery Siga, to serve as a coach for Sarawak’s para swimmers.

“This morning, I had a meeting with the Para Swimming Association because two weeks ago, there was viral news about a former swimming athlete expressing his desire to become a para swimming coach.

“But there needs to be a qualification procedure to become a coach, whether for Para Sukma or regular athletes,” he added.

Razi also reiterated that Sarawak’s challenge in this year’s Para Sukma in Sept is to recapture the overall title.

“Sarawak has been champion 13 times, but two years ago, we were runners-up after Sabah.

“This year, our mission is to reclaim the championship, and it will undoubtedly require proactive efforts to enhance the capabilities of our athletes,” he stressed.