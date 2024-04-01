Dr Dzulkefly: Sarawak Cancer Centre a promising hope for rural S’wakians

KUCHING (April 1): The proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre project is among the high impact initiatives that will benefit the people in the long term, particularly Sarawakians in rural areas, said Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The Health Minister in a Facebook post said he shared the same sentiment as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his recent call for construction of the centre to be expedited.

“I have also touched on this matter and other needs such as dilapidated clinics during my winding-up speech at the Dewan Negara.

“God willing, with close cooperation between the federal government and the Sarawak government, we will be able to realise a more inclusive and equitable development for all,” said Dr Dzulkefly.

He also touched on his recent visit to Kuching where he had accompanied Anwar during the short visit.

“During this visit, I also attended the Sarawak development briefing which was chaired by the Prime Minister himself.

“Various needs and plans to improve the level of health and education services were discussed. These included the lack of ratio of physician services to the population compared to the national average, the lack of special medical institutions, as well as five districts in Sarawak that still do not have hospitals even though the current population of these areas have exceeded 30,000 people,” he said.