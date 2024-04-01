Families in Kampung Wireless receive Ramadan food aid

MIRI (April 1): Some 61 families of Kampung Wireless received food aid and packs of bubur lambuk at the ‘Bakul Kasih & Bubur Lambuk Ramadan 2024’ programme at the village’s community hall here last Saturday.

The food aid distribution programme meant to reach out to those in need was a joint initiative by the Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA), the Sarawak Oil Palms (SOP) Foundation, Liansin Trading Sdn Bhd and Tong Seng Huat Rice Trading Sdn Bhd.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting, together with deputy mayor Ariffin Mohamad.

“With the rising cost of living, this is a challenging time. Thus, with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaching, we hope the food aid distribution can alleviate the recipients’ burden,” said FSJA president Andy Jong.

He also extended his appreciation and gratitude to the private firms involved in FSJA’s charitable cause.

The final round of the distribution programme was held yesterday at Kampung Senadin Jaya where 33 household recipients received the aid.