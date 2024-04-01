Fire almost destroys one terraced house, partially damages two others

KUCHING (April 1): One house was almost destroyed while two others were partially damaged in a fire that broke out at Lorong Satok 17 here on Monday.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said they received a call on the incident at 3.26pm and teams from the Padungan and Petra Jaya fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found the fire involved three terrace houses, where the fire was spreading at the top level of the houses.

“One house was 70 per cent destroyed, while one was partially damaged due to heat exposure and another house’s two air-conditioning units were destroyed due to the heat exposure,” he said in a statement.

All tenants of the houses managed to evacuate safely, however two elderly women aged 69 and 77 suffered light burns to their faces.