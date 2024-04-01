Jailed duo gets seven months for assaulting fellow inmate over ciggie debt

KUCHING (April 1): Two prison inmates were each sentenced to seven months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for assaulting a fellow inmate over a debt involving cigarettes.

Muhamad FirdausRoslan, 32, and Mohd Nor Affizzull Mahdi, 29, pleaded guilty before magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code was read to them.

The Section provides a jail term of up to one year or a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

The court also ordered the jail sentences to commence upon the completion of their current imprisonment.

They committed the offence at the male block of Puncak Borneo Prison here at around 10.30pm on March 8, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Muhamad Firdaus and Mohd Nor Affizzull assaulted a 41-year-old inmate on the face, head and body for failing to ‘repay’ cigarettes he had taken from Muhamad Firdaus.

According to the rule between prisoners, late ‘payment’ meant the victim had to give back double the amount of cigarettes taken.

The victim, who also suffered a burn to his stomach caused by the two accused, was sent to Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

It was informed that Muhamad Firdaus is serving time for a drug-related offence, and Mohd Nor Affizzull for robbery.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case, while the duo was unrepresented by counsel.