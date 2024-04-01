Kong: Crucial to enhance healthcare, social welfare systems to ensure tangible benefits for people

KUCHING (April 1): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is committed to exploring avenues for expanding the existing medical assistance for the benefits of the people.

Michael Kong, a special assistant to DAP’s Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, said the party recognised the importance of enhancing the country’s healthcare and social welfare systems.

“It is imperative to enhance these systems to ensure direct and tangible benefits for the people. Therefore, we are committed to exploring avenues for expanding medical assistance through collaborations with ministries and government departments such as the Ministry of Health and the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“By advocating for systemic improvements, we aim to alleviate the financial strain on families and provide greater support to all Malaysians facing healthcare challenges,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued after Kong handed over financial assistance to a local man identified as Phang whose wife has been battling colon cancer.

“In solidarity with Mrs Phang’s courageous fight against cancer, we provided financial assistance to alleviate some of the burdens they face.

“While individual aid is crucial, it’s clear that more comprehensive policy interventions are needed to address the broader healthcare and social welfare issues affecting Malaysians,” said the DAP leader.

He said Phang had shared the challenges his family is facing due to his wife’s battle with Stage 4 colon cancer.

“It’s heart-wrenching to witness the toll chemotherapy takes on her health, compelling Mr Phang to be constantly by her side. This also means that Mr Phang is also unable to work regularly. As such, the family now relies on the support of friends and relatives to get by.

“The exorbitant costs associated with medical treatments highlight the urgent need for Malaysia to overhaul its healthcare and social welfare systems,” added Kong.