Labourer killed, passenger hurt in single-vehicle crash in Sarikei

KUCHING (April 1): A labourer was killed while his passenger sustained injuries after the pickup truck they were travelling in crashed along KM58 of Jalan Sri Aman-Sarikei Monday morning.

Sri Aman police chief DSP Mathew Manggie in a statement identified the deceased as Musa Mat, 56, of Kampung Tanjung Bako here.

He said the single-vehicle accident happened around 9.55am when Musa and his male passenger, aged 59, went out of control and crashed on the right side of the road.

“The driver was flung out the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries. The passenger suffered injuries to the head and left hand and was sent to Betong Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Mathew said at the time, the pair was travelling from Kuching to Betong.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.