Malaysia sees passenger traffic reaching 8.1 mln in February, says Mavcom

KUCHING (April 1): Malaysia witnessed passenger traffic reaching 8.1 million in February this year, a substantial 12.6 per cent month-on-month (MoM) increase from January this year, which recorded 7.19 million passengers, according to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

The commission said this represented a substantial 34.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to February last year, which recorded 6.01 million passengers.

“Of the 8.1 million, 7.81 million or 96.5 per cent constitutes passenger traffic at all airports operated by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) while the remaining 0.29 million passengers or 3.6 per cent, represent movements at Senai International Airport, operated by Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd,” said Mavcom in a statement today.

The data showed a notable MoM growth across all regions, with domestic passenger traffic leading with a 20.4 per cent increase, from 3.32 million in January to 3.99 million in February this year, said the commission.

Mavcom pointed out that international passenger traffic saw a positive MoM growth rate of 5.9 per cent, which can be attributed to various factors including the Chinese New Year festive period, the month-long school break, and the establishment of 30-day visa exemptions for tourists from China and India, which collectively stimulated travel demand.

Domestic and international passenger traffic contributed to 49.3 per cent and 50.7 per cent of overall traffic in February this year, respectively, marking a 3.2 percentage point increase in domestic passenger traffic share compared with January this year, it said.

As of February this year, Mavcom said the year-to-date passenger traffic totalled 15.3 million, marking a notable increase from the same period last year, which recorded 12.6 million passengers.

“Mavcom’s air passenger traffic forecast for 2024 ranges between 93.9 and 107.1 million passengers, underscoring the anticipated growth trajectory in the aviation sector. The recovery momentum is further evidenced by February 2024’s passenger traffic reaching 95.4 per cent of February 2019,” added the commission.