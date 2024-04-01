MBKS Indoor Stadium closed for renovation works effective today

KUCHING (April 1): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Indoor Stadium will be closed to the public with effect from today (April 1) for upgrading works, said Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South Mayor said the indoor stadium is undergoing renovation to prepare for the upcoming 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) here this August.

“The upgrading works will include the installation of the International Basketball Federation (Fiba) Level 1 compliant timber sports flooring and painting.

“There will also be renovation of toilets, main doors, gutters and rainwater discharge system, as well as associated external works around the building,” he said in a statement.

Wee had earlier today handed over the upgrading works project to appointed contractors Liscorp Services and Cottage Holdings Sdn Bhd at the stadium.

He said the works will be implemented in two packages with funding from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development and MBKS.

He also said that while access to MBKS Indoor Stadium is closed to the public at the moment, the MBKS Sports Village and park will remain open.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period,” he added.