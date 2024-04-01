Miri APM personnel catch metre-long python at Senadin house

MIRI (April 1): Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel caught a python measuring about one metre at a house in Senadin last night.

In a statement, Miri APM said a team of personnel was sent to the scene after receiving a call from the house owner at 7.31pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the team was informed by the 16-year-old complainant that she saw a snake in front of her house compound when she was outside.

“For safety reasons, she decided to call the emergency line to seek for assistance to remove the reptile,” it added.

Miri APM said the team then conducted a check and found a python in front of the house.

“The team caught the python measuring about one-metre-long. It was later released into its natural habitat.”