MoF: Payments for Phase 2 of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah to begin April 3

PUTRAJAYA (April 1): Payments for Phase 2 of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) to 8.4 million recipients will begin on Wednesday (April 3).

It will involve payments ranging from RM100 to RM650.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry (MoF) said that existing and new recipients registered in the STR database will receive payment through their bank accounts or cash at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches in stages, based on their eligible categories.

According to MoF, starting this year, the government has adopted a new approach to open registration for STR 2024 throughout the year to allow more people to benefit from government aid.

“Therefore, the number of eligible recipients is expected to increase this year, taking into account the ongoing new applications and information updates compared to once a year previously,” it said.

If applicants’ names are not available on the STR database, they need to apply in order to complete a verification process based on the eligible STR category.

The statement also said that the government had increased the allocation for the targeted subsidy programme under STR Phase 2 by 20 per cent, amounting to RM1.5 billion compared to RM1.26 billion last year, aimed at assisting low and middle-income earners in coping with the rising cost of living.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in the same statement, said that the economic reforms led by the MADANI Government were not only aimed at rectifying the nation’s financial structure but were also driven by a sincere intention to ensure that the country’s wealth is shared more equitably with the people.

“Insya-Allah, the government will further increase cash assistance to the people in line with the improvement of the country’s fiscal situation, including the implementation of targeted subsidies for those truly in need,” said Anwar, who is also Finance Minister.

The public can check their eligibility status for STR and the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on the official STR portal at https://bantuantunai.hasil.gov.my.

The MoF also advised recipients to be wary of unverified links from irresponsible parties when looking for information on the STR programme. – Bernama