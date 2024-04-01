Muda Sabah not affected by former state chairman joining DAP

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 1): Muda Sabah is not affected by the move of its former state chairman Amos Thien who recently joined DAP.

Muda Sabah’s Executive Committee in a statement on Monday said that with Amos joining DAP, his membership in Muda is automatically revoked.

The statement disclosed that Thien resigned as Muda Sabah chairman in October last year and as a result of that, deputy state chairman Faezrah Rizalman has helmed the party since November 2023 and will do so until the next party election.

Muda, the statement said, is an inclusive party that celebrates diversity of opinions and uplifts the spirit of solidarity.

“Therefore, we extend our best wishes and hope for the best in the new journey undertaken by Amos. Muda Sabah remains steadfast under the leadership of Faezrah and is committed to addressing people’s issues, especially in ensuring the rights, welfare and education of the people of Sabah are continuously advocated and empowered,” it said.

Muda Sabah is also open to collaboration with any party that supports its ideology and ensures that cooperation is for the betterment of the people of Sabah.

Amos was appointed as Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe’s public relations secretary a year ago.

The 35-year-old businessman said it took him a year to decide on joining DAP after working with Phoong who is DAP’s Luyang assemblyman and Sandakan member of parliament Vivian Wong.

He added that he had submitted his membership application to DAP Youth chief Dr Kelvin Yii on March 17 during a party retreat in Kuala Lumpur.

Describing his decision to join DAP as personal, Amos said he would not “persuade or influence others to follow suit”.