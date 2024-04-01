MYSaveFood@Bazaar programme saves 1,199.68kg of excess food items for less fortunate

BINTULU (April 1): The MYSaveFood@Bazaar Ramadan programme has enabled volunteers from the Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB) to save 1,199.68kg of excess food and beverages not sold during bazaars.

The programme was organised by Pemuda Gema in collaboration with 35 UPMKB students.

The first bazaar to implement this programme in Bintulu is the Ramadan bazaar at the Bintulu Sentral Commercial Centre in from of Dinner World Restaurant which operated from March 19 until March 25.

According to volunteer coordinator Nurual Syahmah Matsah, one of the programme objectives is to reduce food and drinks wastage during the month of Ramadan by channeling excess food items that are not sold at the bazaar to the less fortunate.

“We recorded the weight of the food items sent to us by the bazaar traders for recording purposes.

“A reminder sticker was placed on each food and drink package stating for it to be consumed within two hours after receiving it. Then, the food and drinks were distributed to UPMKB students,” she said.

According to her, due to the overwhelming response from the bazaar traders and UPMKB volunteers, the programme is set to become an annual event.

This initiative started at Kampung Baru Bazaar, Kuala Lumpur in 2016 and currently sees 72 bazaars involved in the programme throughout Malaysia this year.