Nominations open for 9th Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards

KUCHING (April 1): Nominations for the 9th Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards (SHTA) are now open, allowing tourism industry members to recognise and applaud the efforts of their favourite tourism providers.

Themed ‘Wind of Resilience’, the SHTA is a collaboration between the Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts set to celebrate excellence and innovation in the local tourism industry.

The prestigious awards ceremony, scheduled for Sept 27, is expected to be officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre.

It will honour outstanding individuals, organisations and communities that have made significant contributions to enhancing the tourism experience in Sarawak, said a press release today.

The working committee of SHTA invites the members of the industry to participate in the upcoming SHTA engagement sessions scheduled in Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri.

These sessions, at RH Hotel Sibu on April 3 between 11am and 1pm, Fairfield by Marriott Bintulu Paragon Bintulu (April 4, 9am-11am) and Pullman Hotel Miri (April 5, 9am-11am), will feature networking opportunities and presentations on the SHTA 2019-2023.

The 9th SHTA will recognise excellence in eight main awards categories (A to H) with 27 sub-categories.

Category A ‘Best Tour Operator, Tours & Tourist Guide’ comes with five sub-categories namely Best Tour Operator (A1), Best Overseas Travel Agents (A2), Most Unforgettable Tour Experiences (A3), Most Captivating Special Interest Experience (A4), and Best Tourist Guide (Regional Specific Tourist Guide / Park Guide) (A5).

There are four sub-categories under Category B ‘Best Accommodation’ namely Best Hotel Experiences – 5 Stars (B1), Best Hotel Experiences – 4 / 3 Stars (B2), Best Hotel Experiences – 2-star & Below (B3), and Best Homestay Experiences (B4).

Category C ‘Best Dining, Retail & Recreational Experiences’ comes with five sub-categories – Best Fine Dining Experiences (C1), Best Casual Dining Experiences (C2), Best Tourism Shopping Experiences (C3), Best Spa & Wellness Experiences (C4), and Most Captivating Entertainment Experiences (C5).

The three sub-categories under Category D ‘Best Special Interest Tourism’ are Best Medical Tourism Provider (D1), Best SMM2H Agent (D2), and Best International Educational Provider (D3).

For Category E ‘Best Attractions’, the sub-categories are Most Captivating Visitor Attraction (E1) and Best Community-Based Tourism Initiative (E2).

The sub-categories for Category F ‘Best Promotion and Social Media Contribution to the Tourism Industry’ are Best TV / Online Programme on Sarawak (F1), Best Tourism Article on Sarawak (F2), and Best Social Media Campaign Contributor (F3).

Category G ‘Best Tourism Events and Festivals Experiences’ offers two sub-categories namely Most Captivating Leisure, Arts & Culture Event (G1), and Most Captivating Sports Tourism Event (G2).

Category H ‘Special Hornbill Awards’ comes with three sub-categories which are Special Award for Responsible Tourism (Self Nomination) (H1), Life Time Achievement (Individual / Organisation) (H2), and Special Recognition Award – Covid Era (Private Sector) (H3).

Nomination forms can be found at https://shta.com.my/ and must be submitted either online or offline by April 30.

Follow social media platforms for the latest updates, on Facebook and Instagram with #SHTA or #9SHTA.

For enquiries, call STF secretariat Kerimayum Kiding at 012-9840930. For more information about the 9th SHTA 2024 and to submit nominations, visit https://shta.com.my/.